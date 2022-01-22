Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

