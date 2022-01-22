Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report $69.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.89 million and the highest is $77.69 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $243.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.23 million to $251.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $259.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,442. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

