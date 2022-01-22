Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Independence has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Independence’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Independence by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 607,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Independence in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Independence in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 171.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

