Impleum Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $15,558.21 and $2.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 11,308,961 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,140 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

