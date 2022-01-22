Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 2.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.40% of Aptiv worth $563,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 227,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $140.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

