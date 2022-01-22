IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

NYSE:INFO opened at $117.65 on Friday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

