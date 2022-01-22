ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Trading 60.2% Lower Over Last Week

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $60,191.67 and $32,692.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 60.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.72 or 0.06826404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.42 or 1.00170437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

