Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDMGF shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Icade in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Icade in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Icade from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $$75.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. Icade has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

