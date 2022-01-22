Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 137,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,301. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.