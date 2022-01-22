HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

NASDAQ:HCM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 437,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,311. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $199,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $188,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

