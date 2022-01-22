Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of HII traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.10. The company had a trading volume of 318,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,380. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

