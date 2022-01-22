Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,456 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 59,633 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Hudbay Minerals worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

