Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 103,786 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 289.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.