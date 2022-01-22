Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 103,786 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.06.
Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 289.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
