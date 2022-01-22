Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

HOTH stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 612,118 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.