HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.17

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.17 and traded as high as $31.81. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 53,460 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $513.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

