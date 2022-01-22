Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 762,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

