HoDooi One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.11 or 0.06946212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,313.63 or 1.00157221 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003314 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

