Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,027 at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,041 ($14.20) to GBX 1,027 ($14.01) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCXLF. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $519.52.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

