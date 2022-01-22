Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

HIPO stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99. Hippo has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hippo will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hippo news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $21,252,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $13,998,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $11,232,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth about $9,023,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

