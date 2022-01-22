Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 108.40 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.48). Approximately 12,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 41,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £717.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hibernia REIT’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

