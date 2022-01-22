Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

