Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of uniQure worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 515.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 104.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

NASDAQ QURE opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $833.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.