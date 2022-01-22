Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $341.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.77. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

