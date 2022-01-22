Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,665 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of New Mountain Finance worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $4,973,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

