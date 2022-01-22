Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE HR opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.