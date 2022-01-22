Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 249,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $898.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

