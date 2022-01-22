Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 227,800 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

