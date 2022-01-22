Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 14,900 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA opened at $71.56 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.53.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

