Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

