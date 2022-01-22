Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 80,237 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.98 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

