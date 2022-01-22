HC Wainwright Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $452.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.59.
Shares of BIIB opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
