HC Wainwright Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $452.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Shares of BIIB opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

