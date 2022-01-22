Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Get Harvest One Cannabis alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.