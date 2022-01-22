Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.32). Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 606,276 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

