Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.49. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

