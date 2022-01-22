Hancock Whitney Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

