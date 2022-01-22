Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce sales of $97.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.70 million to $97.74 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $365.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.94 million to $370.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $413.78 million to $441.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 258,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,210. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.