Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.48.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

