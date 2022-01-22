Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

