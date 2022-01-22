Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0022 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 37.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.000788.
Shares of GULTU opened at $0.03 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
