Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0022 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 37.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.000788.

Shares of GULTU opened at $0.03 on Friday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.