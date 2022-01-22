Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

GDYN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

