Greenbrook TMS Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GBNH. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.