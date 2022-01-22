Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 50,300 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $108.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.