Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 44,300 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of Brady worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $52.22 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.