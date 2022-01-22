Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 195,454 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 195,454 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

