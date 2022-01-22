Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,503 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of RDY opened at $59.70 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.