Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 115,200 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of West Fraser Timber as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 231,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $88.65 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

