Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 732,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173,833 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 434,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE:VET opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.