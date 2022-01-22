Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 73,600 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PetroChina by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PTR opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

