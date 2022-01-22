Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 13,934 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

