Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 121,456 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,456 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.26% of Cabot worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

